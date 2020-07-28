Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Annette Bening, Alex Brightman & More Unite to #SavetheArts on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with #SaveTheArts with Annette Bening, Alex Brightman, Kenny Leon, Marlee Matlin, Rosie Perez, Randy Rainbow, Marc Shaiman, Sarah Silverman and more!
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
