VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars Opening Number!

The 2019 OSCARS opened with a performance from stage veteran Adam Lambert and Queen, who performed a medley of the band's hits for Hollywood's brightest stars. Watch the opening performance below!



Bohemian Rhapsody, nominated for five OSCARS tonight, is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved entertainers. Following Queen's meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie's solo career, the film also chronicles the band's reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambertwent on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit Whatya Want From Me and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. Adam followed this success with his second album, Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the No. 1 spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly-anticipated third album, The Original High, was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit Ghost Town. Adam joined the cast of GLEE for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He went on to judge on THE X FACTOR Australia where the artist he mentored, Isaiah, won the show. As well as touring the US with Queen, 2019 will see Adam release his fourth album, and also star is his first animated feature: The Playmobil Movie.

