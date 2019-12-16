VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN's Arielle Jacobs Get 'December Feels' for Carols for a Cure!

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, watch as Aladdin star Arielle Jacobs takes to the streets of NYC with for a special music video for "December Feel." She's joined by Malik Akil, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Tyler Roberts, Angelo Soriano, and Charles South.

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Click here for exclusive photos of Jacobs in the recording studio!





