Video: Julie Benko Performs 'Luck Be A Lady' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

On Monday night, Julie Benko opened the 2024 edition of Broadway Backwards with a flirty and fierce rendition of “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys and Dolls. She rolled the dice alongside an ensemble of women, for a fun and empowering dance number. Check out the video above!

Broadway Backwards was held at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11, 2024.

The show raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The 2024 total bested the record set last year by more than $152,000. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.

Hosted by Jenn Colella, the event featured performers including Alex Newell, Shoshana Bean, Lillias White, Arielle Jacobs, Tituss Burgess, and many more.

Check out photos from Broadway Backwards here!