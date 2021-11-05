Click Here for More Articles on WICKED Film
VIDEO: WICKED's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Sing Broadway
Watch as the new Wicked movie duo sings everything from The Last Five Years to Man of La Mancha, Little Shop of Horrors, and more!
Rejoycify! Good news came last night when confirmation at last arrived of casting for the much anticipated Wicked movie. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the adaptation will star Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop sensation/Broadway veteran Ariana Grande as Glinda.
How will the vocal powerhouses fare as the two beloved characters? Before their trip to Oz, watch as both take on some of Broadway's most iconic songs!