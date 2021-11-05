VIDEO: WICKED's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Sing Broadway

Rejoycify! Good news came last night when confirmation at last arrived of casting for the much anticipated Wicked movie. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the adaptation will star Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop sensation/Broadway veteran Ariana Grande as Glinda.

How will the vocal powerhouses fare as the two beloved characters? Before their trip to Oz, watch as both take on some of Broadway's most iconic songs!

Cynthia Erivo sings "I Couldn't Be Happier" from Wicked:

Ariana Grande sings "The Wizard and I" from Wicked:

Cynthia Erivo sings "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha:

Ariana Grande sings "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years: Cynthia Erivo sings "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years:

Ariana Grande sings "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors: Cynthia Erivo sings "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime: Ariana Grande sings "Tomorrow" from Annie: Cynthia Erivo sings "I'm Here" from The Color Purple: