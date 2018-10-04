VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Throws Back to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Days with 'Lay With Me'

Oct. 4, 2018  

Vanessa Hudgens is throwing it back this Thursday paying homage to High School Musical with a new music video of 'Lay With Me' Watch below!

Hudgens began her work in musical theater at a young age, in shows such as "The Wizard of Oz," "The King & I," "The Music Man" and "Cinderella." In 2015, she made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical "Gigi." In 2016, she starred in FOX's GREASE: LIVE, which was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards and won five, the most ever for a Special Class program. In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow." Her film credits include "Thirteen" and "Spring Breakers." Her television credits include "High School Musical" and the action comedy "Powerless," set in the DC universe.

Related Articles

