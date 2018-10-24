VIDEO: Tracey Ullman Shares Her Worst Broadway Stories on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tracey Ullman was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During the interview, Ullman talks about the possibility of returning to Broadway and shares one of her funniest experiences with a Broadway audience.

Ullman burst on the U.S. TV scene in 1987 with the broadcast series "The Tracey Ullman Show," which brought her two Emmys®, and also gave birth to "The Simpsons." She also won Emmys® for guest appearances on "Ally McBeal" and "Love & War." Her recent TV credits also include "Howards End" and HBO's "Girls."

Ullman's film credits include "Into the Woods," Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride," John Waters' "A Dirty Shame," Woody Allen's "Small Time Crooks" and "Bullets Over Broadway," "Panic," Robert Altman's "Ready to Wear," Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "I Love You to Death," "I'll Do Anything," "Household Saints" and "Plenty."

Ullman could be seen in the Off-Broadway Encores! production of "The Band Wagon" in 2014, in "My City" on the West End in 2011, and in "The Big Love" on Broadway in 1991.

