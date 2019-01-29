VIDEO: Tony Yazbeck Dances His Way To His Lincoln Center American Songbook Concert

Lincoln Center's American Songbook kicks off Wednesday, January 30 with a thrilling performance of classic Broadway song and dance numbers by Tony Yazbeck. See Tony dancing his way to his latest gig at the iconic venue below!

This year's 20th concert season also includes performances by Jose Llana, Jenifer Lewis, Martha Plimpton, Nancy And Beth (Megan Mullally/Stephanie Hunt), An Evening with Christine Ebersole directed by Scott Whitman at Alice Tully Hall, and many more.

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series celebrates the ever-expanding American musical canon. This year's 15-concert series, taking place January 30 - March 4, includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz and more.

Tickets may be purchased online at AmericanSongbook.org, via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 and at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices.

