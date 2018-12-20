VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Stars in the I HATE KIDS Trailer

A trailer has been released for I HATE KIDS starring Tom Everett Scott and Tituss Burgess. Watch the trailer below!

A man who has everything finds out he has THE ONE thing he never wanted. Nick Pearson, a former lothario and author of a best-selling memoir titled "I Hate Kids," is about to marry the woman of his dreams (Rachel Boston) who shares his disinterest in becoming a parent. Everything changes when awkward 13-year-old Mason (Julian Feder) interrupts their rehearsal dinner claiming to be Nick's son. With the aid of flamboyant radio show psychic The Amazing Fabular (Tituss Burgess) and with just days until the wedding, the three strangers embark on a wild road trip to find out which of a dozen eccentric women from Nick's past could possibly be Mason's mother."

I HATE KIDS also stars Rachel Boston, Rhea Seehorn, Julian Feder, Marisa Tomei , Julie Ann Emery, and Bryan Batt. The film was directed by John Asher from a script by Frank Deitz and Todd Traina. Rachel McHale and Todd Traina produce.

The film will be released in theaters and On Demand on January 18, 2019.

Burgess made his Broadway debut in the musical Good Vibrations as Eddie in 2005, and then appeared in Jersey Boys in 2005 as Hal Miller. He originated the role of "Sebastian the Crab" in the musical The Little Mermaid in 2007 and went on to the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the revival of Guys and Dolls in 2009. He has also performed in several regional theater productions, including The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar. On television Tituss is known for his appearances in 30 Rock, and for his portrayal as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

