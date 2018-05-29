VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Chats Beyonce, Diana Ross, & UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT on GMA

Tituss Burgess, star of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" discusses his love for legendary performer Diana Ross, along with other similarities on Good Morning America! Check out the clip below!

Burgess made his Broadway debut in the musical Good Vibrations as Eddie in 2005, and then appeared in Jersey Boys in 2005 as Hal Miller. He originated the role of "Sebastian the Crab" in the musical The Little Mermaid in 2007 and went on to the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the revival of Guys and Dolls in 2009.

The first six episodes of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT season four launch on May 30, 2018. The second half of the fourth season will launch later in 2018.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the three-time Emmy-nominated "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" follows Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) as she continues to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess); her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski); and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane). Show creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner. UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is from Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

