VIDEO: The West End Company of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton' at the Royal Variety Performance

The West End cast of Hamilton performed yesterday at the Royal Variety Performance. Check out the cast's full performance of Alexander Hamilton below!

Last night the Royal Variety Performance was broadcasted on UK channel ITV. The show is held annually in the United Kingdom to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity (of which Queen Elizabeth II is life-patron) and is attended by senior members of the British Royal Family. The evening's performance is presented as a live variety show, usually from a theatre in London and consists of family entertainment that includes comedy, music, dance, magic and other speciality acts.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John(Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke(Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera(Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman(Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamiltonwill be played by Ash Hunter.

