VIDEO: The West End Company of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton' at the Royal Variety Performance

Dec. 14, 2018  

The West End cast of Hamilton performed yesterday at the Royal Variety Performance. Check out the cast's full performance of Alexander Hamilton below!

Last night the Royal Variety Performance was broadcasted on UK channel ITV. The show is held annually in the United Kingdom to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity (of which Queen Elizabeth II is life-patron) and is attended by senior members of the British Royal Family. The evening's performance is presented as a live variety show, usually from a theatre in London and consists of family entertainment that includes comedy, music, dance, magic and other speciality acts.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John(Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke(Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera(Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman(Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamiltonwill be played by Ash Hunter.

VIDEO: The West End Company of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton' at the Royal Variety Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Roman Banks Takes Bows As The First Evan Hansen of Color!
  • VIDEO: Football Star Tiki Barber Will Join the Cast of KINKY BOOTS!
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins BILLY ON THE STREET to Ask New Yorkers If They're Happy
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean Sample a Dream Duet
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Tells THE LATE SHOW How NETWORK Teaches Him About Feeling 'Mad as Hell'
  • VIDEO: Alice Ripley Gives TED Talk on Her Process, 'Magic Takes Time'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE