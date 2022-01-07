VIDEO: The West End Cast Chat MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Following a successful run on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has arrived in the West End!

A decade in the making, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the iconic Baz Luhrmann film. As well as the much-loved original song from the film, "Come What May", the musical also features modern musical mash-ups of 75 songs from 165 songwriters, spanning 160 years of music.

Set in Paris in 1899, the story follows the romance of lovesick writer, Christian, and the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, Satine. When the future of Moulin Rouge is under threat, the couple must face adversity from the conniving Duke of Monroth, and put on a musical spectacular with their bohemian friends.

We chat to Jamie Bogyo (Christian), Liisi LaFontaine (Satine), Clive Carter (Harold Zidler) and Jason Pennycooke (Toulouse-Lautrec) about bringing the spectacular spectacular to the West End. The show is now playing at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Watch the video below!