Broadway Records announced today the release of the digital album of I Put A Spell On You.

Broadway Records announced today the release of the digital album of I Put A Spell On You. Expanded from the annual, sold-out concert-meets-party conceived by Jay Armstrong Johnson, the recording features an all-star cast of Broadway stars turned Disney villains, just in time to celebrate Halloween.

Check out The Sanderson Sisters here singing the album's title track, "I Put A Spell On You."

The album is now available wherever digital music is sold in conjunction with a digital version of the concert streaming that evening. Proceeds from both the album and the live stream (at 8pm broadwaycares.org/spell) will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To download the album, go to BroadwayRecords.com/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On The Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. This year's COVID-safe digital film is not your average stream: it's complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic. This year, the beloved Hocus Pocus-inspired Sanderson Sisters break the internet and recruit some of pop culture's most iconic villains (think Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more) to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.

Produced by Will Van Dyke with Johnson, Con Limón Productions, and Emily Marshall, the album features Johnson, Robinson, and Ware, in addition to a robust cast of Broadway favorites, including Tony award-winning Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Drew Gehling (Waitress), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), 2020 Tony Nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), , and Will Swenson (Waitress); with Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga (On Your Feet! national tour), Allison Griffith, Sarah Kleist, Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders (Scotland, PA), Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart),

To learn more about I Put A Spell On You, visit broadwaycares.org/spell.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You