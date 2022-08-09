VIDEO: Terre Blair Hamlisch Joins Cast Of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR To Honor Marvin Hamlisch

Terre Blair Hamlisch joined the cast of The Nutty Professor on stage Saturday, August 6 at Ogunquit Playhouse to pay tribute to her late husband, Marvin Hamlisch, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The Nutty Professor was the last stage musical that Marvin Hamlisch completed before the composer died. See the full video below!

The musical adaptation of the beloved 1963 Jerry Lewis film comedy features the final score from Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Marvin Hamlisch.

The cast features Dan De Luca (First National Tour: Newsies, Disney's Jolly Holliday at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Julius Kelp/Buddy Love, Elena Ricardo (Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Stella Purdy, Klea Blackhurst (Ogunquit's A Very Brady Musical, Ragtime) as Miss Lemon, Mel Johnson Jr (Broadway: The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate) as Harrington Winslow, and Jeff McCarthy (Broadway: Side Show, Urinetown) as Dr. Warfield. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Parker Aimone, Alyssa Carol, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Fernell Hogan, Corinne Munsch, Chase Peacock, Larkin Reilly, Ethan Rogers, Vanessa Sierra, Kyra Smith, Jordan Stephens, Jake Urban, Jerome Vivona, and Blake Zelesnikar.



The Nutty Professor, a new musical adapted from the classic 1963 Jerry Lewis film, brings us the nerdy Professor Julius Kelp and his transformation into the suave and sophisticated Buddy Love. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 gothic novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the comedic film joined the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2004 and became one of AFI's 100 Funniest Films of all-time (2000).



In 2009, the Jerry Lewis film script was adapted as a musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and music by Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line). Now The Nutty Professor has been given a new life by Ogunquit Playhouse's New Works Program.

The Nutty Professor features orchestrations by Larry Hochman, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Todd Ellison, music direction by Matt Deitchman, scenic design by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Chris Zaccardi, and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Zaccari.