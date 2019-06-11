VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks MUSIC MAN Revival, Musical Moments on YOUNGER

Sutton Foster was a guest on Tuesday's episode of GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about the new season of Younger. During the interview, GMA shares a clip of the series that features Foster and co-star Hillary Duff singing at Maries Crisis in New York City. Foster shares that there will be another musical moment during the season that is "one of my most favorite things that we've ever shot on the whole series."

Foster also talks the revival of The Music Man, saying that she is "really looking forward to it, there is nothing like performing live."

Watch the full interview below!

Younger stars two-time Tony® winnerSutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar,Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann,Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis and follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.





