VIDEO: Start Your Weekend Off with a Medley from Broadway Legend Ethel Merman

What better way to kick off the weekend than with a medley from one of Broadway's greatest? Watch Ethel Merman sing through her repertoire in this collection from a televised concert recorded at the Empire Room of the Waldorf-Astoria.

Ethel Merman is best known as the original Mama Rose in the 1959 Broadway premiere of GYPSY. Other notable credits include Anything Goes, Annie Get Your Gun, Call Me Madam, and Hello, Dolly.

Related Articles