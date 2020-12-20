VIDEO: Shoshana Bean, Kyle Dean Massey, Laura Bell Bundy, and More Support Orbit Arts Academy

Broadway stars have come together for a new video in support of Orbit Arts Academy in Atlanta, GA.

The video includes Nikki Snelson-Cavanaugh, Ben Cameron, Shoshana Bean, Kyle Dean Massey, Tyler Hanes, Judine Somerville, Betsy Struxness, Keven Quillon, Laura Bell Bundy, Nick Adams, Paige Davis, Lisa Howard, Ryann Redmond, and Eric Sciotto.

The stars have all filmed videos encouraging people to donate to help out the organization, which suffered damage due to Tropical Storm Zeta, as well as the pandemic.

Check out the video below!