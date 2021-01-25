VIDEO: Shereen Pimentel, Rodney Ingram and More Join Virtual Choir & Orchestra for 'Make Our Garden Grow'

Rodney Ingram, Shereen Pimentel, David Michael Garry, John McGinty, & Alexandria Wailes joined a virtual choir and orchestra of 65 performers on Leonard Bernstein & Richard Wilbur's uplifting anthem "Make Our Garden Grow".

Watch the video below!

The project, spearheaded by music director Jeremy Robin Lyons, and preceded by his "Holding On" project, came out of a desire to continue building community and providing a creative outlet during the COVID-19 quarantine.

"During this time of global trauma, it is increasingly clear that we are all in this together - in the sense of our collective responsibilities for taking care of each other through public health as well as economically, for taking care of the planet we share (which happens to be the only one we have!), and for pulling together with a spirit of hope, motivation, and cooperation while working towards a brighter future. I think we are also experiencing the need for art in the face of the most difficult times, and the importance of community in the face of isolation. So I felt an impetus to once again reach out to friends and strangers alike through the internet, bringing people together through music and producing another mass collaboration with as much heart as possible." He turned to Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's song "Make Our Garden Grow" from CANDIDE.