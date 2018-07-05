VIDEO: See the Brand New Trailer for the Hulu Dance Documentary BALLET NOW

See the newly released trailer for the new Hulu dance documentary. Ballet Now!

THE HANDMAID'S TALE actress Elisabeth Moss and Paul G. Allen's Vulcan Productions present the new documentary about New York City Ballet's prima ballerina Tiler Peck.

It follows Peck, New York City Ballet and other styles of dancers as they work together to put on three performances in Los Angeles. Peck, at just 27 years old, is the youngest woman chosen to organize this event, making her the perfect focus for the documentary.

The documentary is directed by Steven Cantor

Watch the trailer below!

