VIDEO: See the Boys of JERSEY BOYS at The Muny Perform 'Cry For Me'

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of Jersey Boys! Check out the Boys in action performing 'Cry For Me' in the video below!

The Muny production stars Emmy-nominated Mark Ballas as Frankie Valli, Bobby Conte Thornton as Bob Gaudio, Nicolas Dromardas Tommy DeVito and Keith Hines as Nick Massi. The fourth production in the theatre's centennial season, Jersey Boys runs July 9 - 16. Jersey Boys is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music direction by Rick Bertone. Jersey Boys is proudly sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Mark Ballas (Frankie Valli) has captivated audiences on ABC's Dancing with the Stars for 19 seasons, making Ballas a two-time champion, 10-time finalist and 2011 Emmy nominee for his work on the show. Ballas made his Broadway debut in the final cast of Jersey Boys playing Frankie Valli. Additional theatre credits include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Copacabana (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and more. Choreography credits include Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial starring Sofia Vergara and the Oscar commercial for Shonda Rhimes' The Catch. Ballas is also half of music duo Alexander Jean, alongside his wife BC Jean. Their music has over 7 million Spotify streams and several number one hits. Training: The Italia Conti Performing Arts School, London.

Jersey Boys has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The international sensation arrives at The Muny in style! Jersey Boys, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, is the authentic biographic story of the magic behind the music of worldwide megahit group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring over 30 chart-topping hits, including fan favorites "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," this Muny premiere is almost too good to be true, and will leave audiences saying, "Oh, What a Night!"

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17),The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie(July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

