VIDEO: See Neil Patrick Harris, Alanis Morissette, & More in FRAGGLE ROCK: ROCK ON!

The epic season finale of "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," features multi-Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Common, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, multi-Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, and Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz performing a special rendition of the beloved, classic Fraggle Rock theme song "Dance Your Cares Away."

Watch a preview below!

The mini-episode debuts for free around the world on Apple TV+ today, Tuesday, May 26.

Featuring original, beloved characters, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt, "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" is an original collection of mini-episodes now streaming globally on Apple TV+ alongside Apple's lineup of award-winning, educational programming for kids and families. Each short form episode aims to show everyone how we are all connected through friendship through new stories and classic Fraggle songs from the same beloved characters of the classic 80s series.

"Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" is produced in accordance with the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" guidelines, and is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S. The series hails from The Jim Henson Company, and is executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

