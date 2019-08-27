VIDEO: See Kimiko Glenn in the Season Two Trailer for LIZA ON DEMAND Starring Liza Koshy

Today Youtube Originals premiered the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of their original series LIZA ON DEMAND. Following more than 38 million views of the season one pilot, LIZA ON DEMAND will return with an all new season on September 25, 2019. Fans can get excited for the second season by binge watching the first season, which will be made available for free starting today only on YouTube. For season two, episodes will be available for free and release weekly every Wednesday. All episodes will be available to binge on launch day for Youtube Premium subscribers.

The ten episode, half-hour series follows the chaotic misadventures of Liza (Liza Koshy) and her roommates Oliver (Travis Coles, David Makes Man) and Harlow (Kimiko Glenn, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse, Orange Is the New Black) as Liza takes on various tasks and odd jobs while trying to get ahead in the gig economy. Season 2 brings even more fun with Liza and her roommates, as they navigate trends, friends, and making ends meet. From going off the grid to competitive decluttering, from getting lost in obsessive photo editing to putting on a musical about gentrification, Liza, Harlow and Oliver dive humorously headlong into current issues like body image, racism, and "compare and despair."

With a stellar cast of guest actors (Rachael Leigh Cook, Andy Daly, Josh Peck, Chrissie Fit, Jim O'Heir, Kevin Nealon, Nora Dunn and more), Season 2 of Liza On Demand is bigger, better, and bolder than before - but still stays true to its relevant themes and the winning charm of Liza, Harlow, and Oliver. Whether it's lowering their dating standards to basement level or taking on bar trivia night as "Threeyoncé", this diverse group of friends navigates the often confusing but always entertaining journey of being young, single, and clinging to your optimism for dear life.

The series is produced by Above Average, a digital-first entertainment company founded in 2012 by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. Liza Koshy, Deborah Kaplan (Can't Hardly Wait) and Harry Elfont (Can't Hardly Wait, Josie & The Pussycats and Mary + Jane) and Courtney Carter serve as executive producers on the series, with Sam Childs serving as producer.





