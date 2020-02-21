VIDEO: See FROZEN's McKenzie Kurtz and Ciara Renee Perform the Television Debut of 'I Can't Lose You'

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Frozen on Broadway's new Anna and Elsa, McKenzie Kurtz and Ciara Renée, performed the television debut of "I Can't Lose You."

Frozen welcomed a trio of new stars joining the company on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. McKenzie Kurtz made her Broadway debut starring as Anna, Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) stars as Elsa, and Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") joins the cast as Hans, replacing Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, and Joe Carroll, respectively.

The new duet "I Can't Lose You," which was first seen on tour, will replace the previously featured song "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)."

Kristoff also will sing a reprise of "What Do I Know About Love?" and Anna's song "True Love" will be cut from the show.

Additional changes will be made as well, including choreography changes, and the shortening of the song "Hygge."

The new stars join current cast members Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa FOX (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Ellen Marlow, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.





