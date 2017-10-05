VIDEO: SWEENEY TODD Gets a Muppet Makeover with Kermit & Friends!

What happens when the Muppets tell the tale of Sweeney Todd? Miss Piggy takes the role of the adoring Mrs. Lovett and who else, but Kermit the Frog plays the Demon Barber himself.

Check out the spoof below!

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

