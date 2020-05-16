VIDEO: SEUSSICAL Original Off-Broadway Cast Perform 'Green Eggs and Ham'!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Original off-Broadway cast members of Seussical joined forces for a virtual performance of Green Eggs and Ham!

The video was organized by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and Josh Walden.

Cast members include Kennen Butler, Kelly D. Felthous, Nikka Graff, Lanzarone Mallory, Hawks Brian, Michael Hoffman, Krista Kurtzberg, Will Lee-Williams, Ebony Marshall Oliver, Amelia Morgan-Rothschild, Ben Tostado, Josh Walden, Shorey Walker, Michael Wartella, Karen Weinberg, and Ellen Z. Wright.

Watch the video below!





