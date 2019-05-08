VIDEO: SEA WALL/A LIFE's Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off Musical Ability on ELLEN

Jake Gyllenhaal was a guest on yesterday's episode of "Ellen." During the interview, Gyllenhaal talked about his return to Broadway in a family-focused play, "Sea Wall/A Life," and showed off his guitar playing and singing talents.

Gyllenhaal stars opposite Tom Sturridge play, which is an evening of monologues. Sturridge performs "Sea Wall" and Gyllenhaal performs "A Life."

Gyllenhaal explains the monologues to Ellen saying, "They're about family and love and loss and my piece is different than his. My piece is about the birth of my character's child and the death of his dad at the same time in this really beautiful way, and really about how we find love and how we appreciate the people that we love."

Watch the full interview below!

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens(The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne(Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.





