VIDEO: Robert Foxworth Performs Shakespeare's Sonnet 117 as Part of The Old Globe's Act Breaks Series

Watch actor, and Old Globe Associate Artist and Board member, Robert Foxworth perform Shakespeare's Sonnet 117 as part of The Old Globe's Act Breaks series!

This video is part of The Old Globe's Act Breaks series. When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

