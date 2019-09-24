VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Talked About Channeling Judy Garland on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Renee Zellweger stopped by "Good Morning America" to talk about her role in the upcoming Judy Garland biopic. Watch the clip below!

Renee Zellweger won the Academy Award in 2004 for her performance in the film Cold Mountain. Also received Oscar nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003). Other film credits include: Bridget Jones's Baby (2016); New in Town (2010); Miss Potter (2006); and Cinderella Man (2005).

