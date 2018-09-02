VIDEO: Renee Fleming Sings 'Danny Boy' at John McCain's Funeral

Sep. 2, 2018  

John McCain passed away on August 25, 2018, at age 81.

Opera singer and Broadway performer Renee Fleming gave a moving rendition of 'Danny Boy' at the late senator's funeral yesterday, August 31, on the Washington National Cathedral.

Watch the video below.

Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut recently as Nettie Fowler in CAROUSEL, a role that has earned her a Tony nomination. Fleming, A National Medal of Arts recipient, is also the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award (her fourth) for Best Classical Vocal Solo. She has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Fleming has recorded everything from complete operas, orchestral works, and classical songs to jazz, indie rock and the soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings. Her concert will include classical songs, opera arias and popular selections from musicals.

