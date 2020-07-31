VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Adam Jacobs Perform 'Make It Right' From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

The song features Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, and Guitar Transcribed by Nicholas Leung.

Quentin Garzón and Adam Jacobs performed a rendition of "Make It Right" from The Prince of Egypt.

Band:

Nicholas Leung - Guitar

Marc Sokolson - Piano

David Stevens - Percussion

Peter DelGrosso - Horn I & II

Kate Amrine - Trumpet & Flugelhorn

Camille Enderlin - Violin

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magdalena Kress - Contrabass

Adam Jacobs' Broadway credits include Aladdin (Aladdin), Les Miserables (Marius), and The Lion King (Simba). National Tours he has appeared on include Mamma Mia! (Sky), Cinderella (Prince), Les Miserables (Marius), and The Lion King (Simba). Selected regional credits include Zorro (Zorro) at Alliance Theater (Suzi nomination); Once On This Island (Daniel) at Paper Mill Playhouse; and Harvey Milk (Young Harvey) at San Francisco Opera.

Some of Garzon's notable credits are Burrs (The Wild Party), Valjean and Javert (Les Miserables), Pilate (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar) in which he earned an Inland Empire Theater League Award for Best Actor. Quentin also is an active Producer and Director, having put up shows at The Producers Club, The Green Room 42 and Feinstein/54 Below in Manhattan and also The Complex Theaters in Hollywood, California (His production of Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party was Ovation Recommended). He is the creator and producer/director of the cabaret series called GR42 Sings... at The Green Room 42 which performs every month with some of NYC best and brightest Broadway, Off-Broadway and Nat'l Tour talent.

