VIDEO: Preview Goodspeed's New Musical YOU ARE HERE

July 20, 1969... a man walks on the moon... and Diana, a Chicago housewife, walks out of her comfortable suburban life. Suddenly alone in a fast-changing world, she finds a series of unexpected encounters can turn one small step into a giant, life-changing leap. This intimate, hilarious and heart-breaking tour-de-force musical will leave you cheering for the resilience of the human spirit. Get a preview of the new musical below!

You Are Here features music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill. Bartram and Hill have collaborated extensively in the past, most notably on The Story of My Life, which was produced at The Terris Theatre in 2008 before making the trip to Broadway where it was nominated for four Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, and won a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Ensemble. Their hit musical The Theory of Relativity was a highlight of Goodspeed's 2014 Festival of New Musicals and further developed at The Terris Theater in 2015. The pair are currently developing musical adaptations of Disney's famous Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Ray Bradbury's cult classic Something Wicked This Way Comes for the stage.

You Are Here will be directed by Sarna Lapine who directed the acclaimed 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Ms. Lapine served as Associate Director for the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and as Assistant Director for Sondheim on Sondheim, South Pacific and The Light in The Piazza, among others.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org.

