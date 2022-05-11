VIDEO: Patti LuPone Responds To Audience Member Who Refuses To Wear Mask

Newly minted Tony Award nominee (and two-time winner) Patti LuPone responded from the stage last night to an audience member who refused to wear a mask during a talkback following the evening's performance of Company.

During the talkback, LuPone briefly paused to address the situation stating "I just want to address one thing, please wear your masks over your noses..." when an audience member responded with "Where are yours?"

"Do you want me to put a mask on because I will. Your mask protects me so that I can perform. [...] Who do you think you are that you do not respect the people sitting around you?"

After the audience member replied with "we pay your salary," LuPone responded as only she could, and the talkback was then wrapped up. Hear the full exchange below.

The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City have extended the current mask requirement for audiences through at least May 31, 2022, following the ending of vaccination checks on April 30th.

Audience masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.