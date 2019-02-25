PRETTY WOMAN
VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Members Recreate Hilarious Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Moment

Feb. 25, 2019  

Members of the cast of Pretty Woman the Musical made an epic lip sync recreation of a moment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion!

Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Housewives franchise, and host of the reunion special, reposted the video on Instagram.

"The cast Of Broadway's Pretty Woman lip synchs #RHONJ Reunion brilliantly!" he wrote. "I'm riveted!"

The cast Of Broadway's Pretty Woman lip synchs #RHONJ Reunion brilliantly! I'm riveted! Thank you @tommybracco (as me), @jillian_mueller (as Tre), @limmyjack (Melissa) & @ellynmarsh (Jackie)

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Feb 23, 2019 at 9:56am PST

The video featured Tommy Bracco as Cohen, Jillian Mueller as Tre, Lauren Lim Jackson as Melissa, and Ellyn Marsh as Jackie.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

The musical stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Max Clayton, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Shannon Mullen, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

