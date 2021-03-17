VIDEO: Over 75 Performers and Creatives Release 'Still Standing' in Honor of One Year Since the Broadway Shutdown

In honor of one year since Broadway shut down, over 75 performers and creatives from over 30 Broadway shows have released 'Still Standing.'

'Still Standing' is a video celebrating the amazing professional artists, on and off stage, who are anxiously awaiting the day when the lights of Broadway will once again be lit and audiences around the world can come back to the theatre.

This video shows what the industry members have been up to over the past few months and how they have been keeping busy.

Check out the video below!

"Still Standing" features the following artists: Aaron J. Albano, Al Blackstone, Alexa De Barr, Andrea Macasaet, Angela Grovey, Angie Schworer, Ann Harada, Annelise Baker, Antuan Raimone, Astrid Van Wieren, Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Bobby Conte Thornton, Brian Gallagher, Cameron Adams, Cheech Manohar, Chiara Trentalange, Christopher Vo, Cliffton Hall, Corbin Bleu, Daniel Gold, De'lon Grant, Deanna Doyle, Dee Tomasetta, Deedee Magno Hall, Deidre Goodwin, Diana Vaden, Ericka Hunter, Gabriella Sorrentino, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Henry Byalikov, Iain Young, Jackie Cox, James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jaygee Macapugay, Jelani Remy, Jennifer Dinoia, Jermaine R. Rembert, Jerry Mitchell, Jess LeProtto, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Joe Rivera, Jonathan Burke, Josh Daniel Green, Joshua Bergasse, Kara Lindsay, Katie Webber, Katrina Lenk, Kelly Devine, Luis Salgado, Marc Delacruz, Marc Heitzman, Marc Shaiman, Marjorie Failoni, Mary Ann Lamb, Max Clayton, Megan Hilty, Megan Sikora, Michael James Scott, Michael Williams, Nadia Brown, Paige Davis, Phillip Attmore, Rachel Tucker, Rachelle Rak, Robin Masella, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Ryann Redmond, Sarah Parker, Stephanie Pope, Taylor Fields, Timothy Hughes, Todd Buonopane, Will Swenson, and Zachary Noah Piser.