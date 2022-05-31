VIDEO: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Just last week, the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award winners were honored at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The Broadway play The Lehman Trilogy led the pack with six wins, including Outstanding New Broadway Play, followed by Kimberly Akimbo which earned four awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical was one of three honors awarded to Six, and taking home the prizes for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Revival of a Play are Company and Take Me Out, respectively. The annual John Gassner Award - for a new American play, preferably by a new playwright - was awarded to Sanaz Toossi for English.

