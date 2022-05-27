Photos: 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners Walk the Red Carpet
See photos of Matt Doyle, Patti LuPone, Jaquel Spivey and more!
The 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award winners were honored on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
See photos from the red carpet below!
The Broadway play The Lehman Trilogy leads the pack with six wins, including Outstanding New Broadway Play, followed by Kimberly Akimbo which earned four awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical is one of three honors awarded to Six, and taking home the prizes for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Revival of a Play are Company and Take Me Out, respectively. The annual John Gassner Award - for a new American play, preferably by a new playwright - is awarded to Sanaz Toossi for English.
Uzo Aduba and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day
David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker
Jaquel Spivey, LaChanze and OCC President David Gordon
LaChanze and Jaquel Spivey
Jessica Stone and David Lindsey-Abaire
LaChanze
LaChanze
"The Lehman Trilogy" General Manager Megan Curren, Producer Caro Newling, Executive Producer Sue Wagner, Executive Producer Jillian Robbins and Executive Producer John Johnson
Beth Leavel and OCC President David Gordon
Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder
Jaquel Spivey, Barbara Whitman and Jimmy Wilson
Uzo Aduba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni
Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman
Brittney Johnson and Dash Kennedy Williams
Andre Robin De Shields
