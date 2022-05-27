Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners Walk the Red Carpet

See photos of Matt Doyle, Patti LuPone, Jaquel Spivey and more!

May. 27, 2022  

The 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award winners were honored on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

See photos from the red carpet below!

The Broadway play The Lehman Trilogy leads the pack with six wins, including Outstanding New Broadway Play, followed by Kimberly Akimbo which earned four awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical is one of three honors awarded to Six, and taking home the prizes for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Revival of a Play are Company and Take Me Out, respectively. The annual John Gassner Award - for a new American play, preferably by a new playwright - is awarded to Sanaz Toossi for English.

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Mary-Louise Parker

David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day

David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day

David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker

Jaquel Spivey, LaChanze and OCC President David Gordon

LaChanze and Jaquel Spivey

Kristina Wong

Kristina Wong

Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey

Jessica Stone and David Lindsey-Abaire

Jessica Stone and David Lindsey-Abaire

LaChanze

LaChanze

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

"The Lehman Trilogy" General Manager Megan Curren, Producer Caro Newling, Executive Producer Sue Wagner, Executive Producer Jillian Robbins and Executive Producer John Johnson

Matt Doyle

Beth Leavel and Matt Doyle

Beth Leavel and OCC President David Gordon

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder

Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder

Jason Howland

Jason Howland

Jaquel Spivey, Barbara Whitman and Jimmy Wilson

Uzo Aduba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni

Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman

Brittney Johnson and Dash Kennedy Williams

Sanaz Toossi

Sanaz Toossi

Barry Grove

Andre Robin De Shields

Andre Robin De Shields

Joshua Harmon

Joshua Harmon

Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum

Anton Volovsek

Anton Volovsek



