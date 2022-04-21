VIDEO: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of FOR COLORED GIRLS...

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown opened just last night at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of music, dance, poetry and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Many of the evening's special guests spoke to the importance of the play in their lives. "Ntozake Shange captured a generation's voice," explained Regina Taylor. "I felt like she was writing for me; speaking to me. It was rare and special and magical."

