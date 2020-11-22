VIDEO: On This Day, November 22- WHITE CHRISTMAS Returns to Broadway!

Today we celebrate Irving Berlin's White Christmas, which returned to Broadway on this day in 2009.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn, and finding their perfect mates in the bargain.

Full of dancing, romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Sisters," "Blue Skies," and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin'S White Christmas is a merry and bright experience for the entire family!

Re-visit this timeless production with their performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

