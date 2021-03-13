Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- ROCKY the Musical Opens On Broadway

Rocky brings to life the iconic and inspiring story of struggling small time Philly boxer, Rocky Balboa.

Mar. 13, 2021  

On this day in 2014, the stage adaptation of the 1976 Best Picture, Rocky, opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Andy Karl and Margo Seibert!

Rocky brings to life the iconic and inspiring story of struggling small time Philly boxer, Rocky Balboa, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go the distance to become the heavyweight champ, as well as a shot at love.

The musical earned five Tony nominations including Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design.

VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- ROCKY the Musical Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage T-Shirt
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Art T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, March 12- LES MISERABLES Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 12- LES MISERABLES Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 11- A RAISIN IN THE SUN Debuts On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 11- A RAISIN IN THE SUN Debuts On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 10- Laura Benanti Stars in THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 10- Laura Benanti Stars in THE SOUND OF MUSIC

VIDEO: On This Day, March 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens On Broadway


More Hot Stories For You