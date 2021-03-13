VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- ROCKY the Musical Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2014, the stage adaptation of the 1976 Best Picture, Rocky, opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Andy Karl and Margo Seibert!

Rocky brings to life the iconic and inspiring story of struggling small time Philly boxer, Rocky Balboa, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go the distance to become the heavyweight champ, as well as a shot at love.

The musical earned five Tony nominations including Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design.