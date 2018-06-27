VIDEO: On This Day, June 27= Happy Birthday, Michael Mayer!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're wishing a happy birthday to director Michael Mayer!

Michael Mayer is an award-winning director whose work spans from theatre and opera to film and television. He is currently represented on Broadway by HEAD OVER HEELS, the new musical featuring hit songs of the Go-Go's.

Recent work includes Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER at the Belasco, the world premiere of Nico Muhly's opera MARNIE at London's ENO, the U.K. the record-breaking West End run of FUNNY GIRL and UK tour, the national tour of the Tony Award-winning revival of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, AS YOU LIKE IT for Toho Theatre Creation in Tokyo, and LOVE, LOVE, LOVE at the Roundabout.

Broadway Credits: SPRING AWAKENING (Tony Award/Best Musical and Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Director; also London, National Tour, Vienna, Tokyo, and Seoul productions); AMERICAN IDIOT (also co-author, Drama Desk Award for Best Director; also US, UK and Asia tours); SIDE MAN (Tony Award/Best Play also London and Kennedy Center Productions); THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Tony Award/Best Musical also London and National Tour); A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE (Tony Award/Best Revival); EVERYDAY RAPTURE; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN; and TRIUMPH OF LOVE. Off-Broadway credits include: WHORL INSIDE A LOOP (with Dick Scanlan, Second Stage) and 10 MILLION MILES (Atlantic). Feature films: A Home at the End of the World and Flicka. Television: "Smash" (Pilot) for NBC and two seasons of "Alpha House" for Amazon. Metropolitan Opera: a celebrated new production of RIGOLETTO. He serves on the Board of New York Stage and Film.

Celebrate Michael today with this performance from his Tony Award-winning revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You