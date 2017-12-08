VIDEO: On This Day, December 8- RAGTIME Gets World Premiere in Toronto!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate Ragtime the Musical, which had its world premiere in Toronto on this day in 1996.

With scintillating music and an intensely compelling story of love at its core, RAGTIME is a musical theater masterpiece that will inspire and touch your soul. It's the turn of the century; everything is changing.

Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, three distinct American stories are woven together: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician, all three united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow.

RAGTIME has a book by Terrance McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Aherns.

The musical had its world premiere in Toronto, where it opened at the Ford Centre for the Performing Arts. The musical then moved to the Shubert Theatre, in Los Angeles and opened on Broadway on January 18, 1998.

Directed by Frank Galati, the original cast included Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie, Peter Friedman and Audra McDonald. The show was nominated for twelve Tony Awards including Best Musical.

See archival footage from the show's premiere production here!

