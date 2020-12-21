VIDEO: On This Day, December 21- HAMILTON Opens on the West End

On this day in 2017, Lin Manuel-Miranda's Hamilton brought its revolution to London's West End!

The original West End cast included Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) and Hamilton alternate Ash Hunter.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.