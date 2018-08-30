ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, August 30- Happy Birthday, Jeff Bowen!

Aug. 30, 2018  

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of musical composer and lyricist, Jeff Bowen!

Jeff Bowen is best known as one of the authors and stars of the cult-favorite Broadway musical [title of show].

Bowen has also provided music and lyrics to the musical, Now. Here. This. with [title of show] collaborators Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Michael Berresse, Heidi Blickenstaff and Larry Pressgrove. The show was presented in June 2012 at The Vineyard Theatre.

He is currently writing an original musical, Other World with Hunter Bell and Ann McNamee.

Check out Jeff and the [tos] gang below reuniting to perform the show's signature song, "Nine People's Favorite Thing". Happy Birthday!

VIDEO: On This Day, August 30- Happy Birthday, Jeff Bowen!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Mobb Deep Releases Latest #Hamildrop 'Boom Goes the Cannon'
  • VIDEO: Andra Day Releases Cover Of 'Burn' as Latest #Hamildrop
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Explores Life Somewhere Over the Rainbow
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Discusses Her Distinctive Voice on CONAN
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for TEA WITH THE DAMES Starring Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright
  • VIDEO: CBS THIS MORNING Pays Tribute to Neil Simon

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       