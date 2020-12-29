VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs 'Being Alive' From COMPANY as Part of Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDEHEIM

To kick off its 2021 season, Signature presents a new production of Simply Sondheim directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner.

Get a sneak peek at the concert with Norm Lewis performing 'Being Alive' from Company in the video below!

With exclusive permission from Stephen Sondheim himself, Broadway veterans including Norm Lewis (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Sondheim on Sondheim), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Signature's Gun & Powder), Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder, Here Lies Love) and Emily Skinner (The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) join with eight DC artists including Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods), Bobby Smith (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music) and Donna Migliaccio (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's War Paint) Nicholas McDonough, Christopher Mueller, Katie Mariko Murray and Paul Scanlan for over 30 of the composer's songs.

They are joined by a lush 16 piece orchestra led by Jon Kalbfleisch, who has music directed every single one of Signature's productions of Sondheim's work. Simply Sondheim includes new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick.

Learn more at https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/202021/simply-sondheim/.