Next On Stage

VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Top 5 Announced with Special Guest Judge Derek Klena - Live at 8pm!

Derek Klena is joining us as a special guest judge tonight as we find out who made it through to the top 5!

Oct. 29, 2020  

Next on Stage returns tonight with the announcement of our high school top 5 in season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition - and now you get to vote on your favorite every week!

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

The schedule for season 2 is as follows:

Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)
Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)
Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)
Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)
Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)
Season Finale - Nov 13t



