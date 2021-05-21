VIDEO: Next Stop Creatives Launches Production Company with 'Levitating' Music Video

Joshua Keen, a finalist in our dance competition last summer, along with Candice Hatakeyama (another Next on Stage competitor!), Giuliana Augello, Camille G Theriault, and Kate Jarecki, have come together to launch their production company Next Stop Creatives!

Next Stop is a multi-hyphenate production company, committed to supporting artists at any stage of their creative process. They offer services for concept dance videos, music videos, self-tapes, reels, creative content for businesses, and any other passion project you may have! Get started at www.nextstopcreatives.com.

"At the beginning of this year, I gathered four of my closest collaborators that I went to school with and asked them to help me create a production company to give us a platform to explore our creativity and to help other artists turn their visions into reality," said Keen.

To coincide with the launch of Next Stop, the team has also released a music video for Dua Lipa's Levitating, featuring dancers Keen, Hatakeyama, Augello, Theriault, Jarecki, Noah Lentini Shanel Bailey, Ryan Byrne, Caleb Grochalski, Logan Kitchener, Kayla King, Louis Hansen, Carly Caviglia, and Kevin Morrison! The video was rehearsed and filmed following New York state Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Watch the video below!

"One of my favorite hobbies growing up was watching dance videos on YouTube. Not only videos filmed in a studio or in a class, but ones filmed on location, with costumes and lights; ones that told a story. The BroadwayWorld and Laduca Shoes Next On Stage Dance Contest challenged me in many ways, but most importantly gave me a platform to explore these ideas," said Keen.

Keen was discovered through his Next on Stage videos by New York City store A La Mode, who asked him to conceptualize and choreograph an advertisement for them!

Here at BroadwayWorld, we're so thrilled to inspire and promote Next Stop Creatives through our Next on Stage competitions. Learn more about our current season of Next on Stage here!