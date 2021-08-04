VIDEO: New York City Dancers Perform 'Moses Supposes' in New Short Film Directed by Caleb Teicher

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its latest incredibly imaginative virtual video, "Moses Supposes" from the movie Singin' In The Rain, performed by 8 terrific tap dancers around New York City.

"Moses Supposes" was directed by Caleb Teicher, with choreography by Gene Kelly as reimagined and directed by Teicher. ADM21 is releasing this video now in honor of Caleb's birthday July 27th and is the first collaboration with ADM21.

Watch below!

The video was filmed and edited by Nic Petry (Dancing Camera) and produced by Douglas Denoff. Nikki Feirt Atkins is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of ADM21.

The performers in this inventive, fabulous and fun new film are, in order of appearance: CK Edwards (Shuffle Along, After Midnight, Billy Elliot), Richard Yoder (My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly, Shuffle Along, On The 20th Century, Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Demi Remick (Caleb Teicher & Company, Dorrance Dance), Naomi Funaki (Caleb Teicher & Company, Dorrance Dance), Jabu Graybeal (Caleb Teicher & Company), Caleb Teicher (Artistic Director, Caleb Teicher & Company, Regina Spektor, Live on Broadway), Eric Decaminada (CHR Project, Project Convergence), and Dexter Jones (Black and Blue, ABT). And of course, Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

The film's director Caleb Teicher said, "I learned "Moses Supposes" when I was a teenager, and I still love what it represents: true camaraderie through dance. I split the work amongst different pairs who have long histories of dancing together, and you can feel the chemistry and the joy in their partnerships."

ADM21's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Nikki Feirt Atkins commented, "Caleb is an exceptionally talented choreographer and performer who is forward thinking and edgy but also equally comfortable in the classics."

Singin' In The Rain was originally directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, with choreography by Gene Kelly. The film was written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. The MGM film wasn't an immediate hit but has become one of the most beloved of MGM's classic musicals.

ADM21 extends thanks to Mark Cavell and Scott Farthing at Sony Music, Liz Ulmer at Sony Music Publishing, George Maloian at Warner-Chappell, and Sarge Aborn at Tams-Witmark/Concord Theatricals for their assistance in the production of this video.

Viewers of the film can donate to American Dance Machine at www.adm21.org/moses. 20% of all funds raised by the film will be donated equally to The Actors Fund and the Black Theatre Coalition.

ADM21 was pleased that so many people were moved by the December 17 release of its first virtual video, "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line, performed by 27 singer/dancers coached by Tony-winner Donna McKechnie. Their second video, "Cool" from West Side Story, directed by Joshua Bergasse, has been viewed over 150,000 times on social media. Their most recent film, "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" from Bullets Over Broadway The Musical, was released July 20, 2021 in loving memory of Nick Cordero.

American Dance Machine-for the 21st Century is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

www.adm21.org

