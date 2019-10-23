VIDEO: New Music Video Goes Inside The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today the release of a new music video that tells the story of The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the medical care provider for New York City's entertainment community that is run in partnership with The Actors Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors. The video, entitled "Gotta Go To The Doctor," features music and lyrics by Barbara Anselmi (It Shoulda Been You), choreography by Ryan VanDenBoom ("Fosse/Verdon") and stars Derrick Cobey, Mallory Hawks, Marissa Rosen, Bobby Conte Thornton and Adrienne Walker.

To book an appointment at The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, visit www.actorsfund.org/HealthCenter.

"This music video is quite simply a love letter to the incredible doctors and staff of The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, who take great pride in the medical care they provide to everyone who works in entertainment and performing arts," said Chairman of The Actors Fund, Brian Stokes Mitchell. "And the success of The Friedman Health Center would not be possible without the steadfast support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS."

Conveniently located in Times Square, The Friedman Health Center is the only health center in NYC solely focused on the particular health care needs of those who work in performing arts and entertainment. It offers primary and specialty care (including dermatology, physical therapy, podiatry and sports medicine), expedited referrals within the Mount Sinai Health System, extended hours and continuity of care for those who experience regular changes in health insurance coverage. The Friedman accepts most insurance plans, with free and unbiased health insurance enrollment and counseling available on site.





