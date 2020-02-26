VIDEO: Mo Rocca Talks About Touring With GREASE on THE LATE LATE SHOW

After James asks Mo Rocca about his start in showbiz touring Southeast Asia in the musical "Grease," Mo then recalls his time working as a rollerskating waiter. Seriously.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! He is the host of The Henry Ford's INNOVATION NATION Saturday mornings on CBS and host and creator of My Grandmother's Ravioli on the Cooking Channel. He starred as Panch on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and played Doody in the Southeast Asia tour of Grease.





