VIDEO: Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, and the London Cast of HAIRSPRAY Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

The London cast of Hairspray performed on Britain's Got Talent tonight, 27 September at 8pm.

The cast includes Michael Ball reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, as well as Paul Merton in his West End debut as Wilbur Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

The West End revival is currently set to open on 22 April 2021 at the London Coliseum.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well as giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

